Carlow teenager fell from balcony while trying to escape three attackers

A teenager, whose family are originally from Carlow town has died following a fall from a high rise balcony, as he tried to escape from three attackers in Surfers Paradise, Brisbane, Australia.

Australian police say 19-year-old Cian English, fell over the balcony after robbers chased him at knife point.

Cian’s family, who moved to Australia from Carlow five years ago, have released a statement.

They said: “Our family is devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continues.”

Australia police have confirmed that three men have been arrested following the death. The arrested men, aged 18, 20 and 22 have been charged with murder and armed robbery.