Council spent more than allocated for traveller accommodation

Almost €400,000 was drawn down for traveller accommodation in Carlow in 2019.

Carlow County Council drew down €381,898 altogether according to figures released last week.

The council were one of only eight local authorities that had an over spend on traveller accommodation in comparison to its allocation.

Only €70,000 had been allocated to the council in 2019.

The figures were released by the Department for Housing, Planning and Local Government following a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

Deputy Ó Broin described the over spend as “very welcome” as “too many Traveller families are still living in unsafe, overcrowded accommodation”.

10 local authorities, including neighbouring Laois and Wicklow, drew down no funds for traveller accommodation in 2019.

Eoghan Murphy, minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, said: “The allocations and recoupment profiles for capital Traveller accommodation projects can vary across local authorities given the local priorities, circumstances and project timelines as set out in the TAPs (Traveller Accommodation Plans).

“Local authorities adopted the fifth and current round of TAPs in September 2019, with the five-year rolling programmes running from 2019 to 2024. These programmes provide a road map for local authority investment priorities over the period. They also form the basis for the allocation of funding from my department for Traveller accommodation.

“Housing authorities submit funding proposals for individual traveller-specific projects and developments on an annual basis. These projects are assessed on a case-by-case basis by my department in advance of allocations being made. In addition, further funding may be considered by my department throughout the year in the light of progress across the programme generally. There is regular contact between my department and housing authorities in order to try to ensure maximum progress and drawdown.”