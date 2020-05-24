John ‘Locks’ Bolger: trade union activist

By Charlie Keegan

GRAIGNAMANAGH lost one of its most senior, best-known and popular citizens with the death at his home on Monday 4 May of John (Locks) Bolger, High Street.

John, who would have celebrated his 94th birthday on 24 July, had been in his usual good form up to a week before his passing.

He was son of Tom and Rose (née Redmond) Bolger, The Quay, Graignamanagh and the last surviving member of a family of six – three boys, three girls.

John was initially employed as a young man on the canal boats that worked the River Barrow, until a boating accident cost him part of a finger. He emigrated to England in the late 1940s, working in London before returning some years later to his native town.

A dedicated GAA man, in 1953, John was a founder member of St Vincent’s GAA Club in the town. John was the first secretary of St Vincent’s. In later years he served as chairman of Graignamanagh GAA Club.

He returned to London in the late 1950s, again working in the English capital before coming back home in the early 1960s, gaining employment with Murphy’s of Graignamanagh, well-known millers. John worked hard, long hours, particularly during the summer months, when the annual harvest grain intake was in full flow.

He subsequently worked in Campile, Co Wexford and finished his working life as a member of the outdoor staff of Kilkenny County Council for the Graignamanagh area.

John Bolger was a lifelong member of the Irish Labour Party and an activist with the Irish Transport and General Workers Union (ITGWU). On two occasions he went forward as a Labour candidate in the local elections for the Thomastown Electoral Area. Both times he came close but just fell short of gaining a seat.

He served for a number of years as a member of Kilkenny Vocational Education Committee (VEC).

In the early 1970s, he was a founder member of the Graignamanagh Billiards and Snooker Club at Bray’s Lane. The club gained notoriety in 1972 when the late Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins claimed the Irish snooker title there, defeating fellow Belfast man Jack Rea.

The Graignamanagh club was the final venue in an Irish snooker tour, which took in a number of centres, including Belfast, Dublin and Navan, before finishing in Graig.

‘Hurricane’ went on to claim the World Snooker Championship of 1972 in Birmingham with victory over England’s John Spenser.

John, something of a legend in his native town, was a lifelong follower of the Kilkenny hurlers, taking pride in the many All-Ireland successes of the black and amber down the years.

He gained his nickname ‘Locks’ through a neighbour in High Street. John was very friendly with the Dunne family in 10 High Street – the late Jack Dunne hurled for Graig and won a junior All-Ireland with Kilkenny in 1956. Jack’s father was Dick Dunne, and John Bolger would go down and shave Dick.

At that time there was a dispute at Locke’s distillery in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath and all the talk in the media of the time was of Locke’s. Dick christened Jack ‘Locks’ and the name stuck.

An avid reader, John was also an excellent storyteller.

John reposed at home before removal on Tuesday to the town’s Calvary Cemetery, where he was laid to rest, with Fr Mark Townsend, PP, reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

John’s nephew Johnny Prendergast gave an oration at the graveside, speaking of the life and times of John ‘Locks’ Bolger.

John was predeceased by his brothers James (Jim) and Liam, who died young, by sisters Brigid Cahill (Fairview, Graignamanagh), Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cody (Fatima Place, Kilkenny) and Nance Prendergast. Nance died suddenly on 4 July 2019 at the age of 87 – John had lived with Nance at High Street following the death of her husband Jim in April 1974.

John is survived by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, good neighbours and his circle of friends.