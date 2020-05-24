Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of Covid-19 cases increased to 152 on Sunday evening. This is a rise of one on the previous figure. It marks an increase of six cases in the last seven days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 4 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,608 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Earlier, the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said reducing physical distancing to a metre would create “significant extra capacity” to manage patients.

Mr Reid said that the current two metre distancing rule was reducing the volume of patients that could be handled by the health service and was impacting capacity in emergency departments and waiting rooms.

As of 11am Sunday 24 May the HPSC has also been notified of 57 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals: