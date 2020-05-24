North reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra cases

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 506 after one more death was reported by the Department of Health.

The department also reported a further 25 cases of confirmed Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland to 4,570.

The number of people tested for the virus over the last 24 hours was 1,370.

Meanwhile, the joint leaders of the Northern Ireland Executive have said their efforts to tackle Covid-19 have helped to bring their parties closer together.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that while they have faced challenges over recent months, their response to coronavirus proves that unionists and nationalists can work together.