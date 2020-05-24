Noted footballer Sharon was only 39 years of age

By Charlie Keegan

ON Sunday 10 May, the Month’s Mind Mass for Sharon Murphy, Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow was celebrated in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and conveyed to people by way of webcam because of the current health restrictions. Sharon passed away unexpectedly at home on Easter Saturday (11 April) at the age of 39.

Her sudden death came as an enormous shock to her family, neighbours and friends. Sharon had been in her usual good form, without any hint of health issues before her untimely passing.

She was a woman who was passionate about Gaelic football. Sharon started her football days at Killeshin National School – Killeshin was her native place. She quickly came to the fore at the sport and captained a Laois Education Supplies under-11 final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise against parish neighbours Graiguecullen.

Sharon continued playing the game at St Leo’s College, Carlow. She later lined out with The O’Hanrahan’s which, in turn, led to her selection for the Carlow county team. She usually played in midfield and always brought a strong, competitive challenge to every game.

Sharon also played soccer in the Carlow area – she was a Liverpool supporter and was enjoying the prospect of the Anfield reds winning a first Premier League crown and their 19th top-flight title in all.

She was the devoted mother 11-year-old Katelyn and was the only daughter of Kathleen (née Whelan) and Seamus Murphy, both of whom survive her, along with her loving brother James (Carlow).

For a number of years, Sharon was employed in Mediplast, the plastics manufacturing plant on Carlow’s Strawhall Industrial Estate. She also worked for some time in the Aldi store in Graiguecullen.

Her death at such a young age has shocked and saddened her family, neighbours and friends, all of whom have been numbed by her passing.

Sharon’s funeral cortège stopped at Rossmore View, where neighbours came out to pay their final respects to a resident taken from them far too early.

Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin celebrated Sharon’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin on Thursday 16 April before a small gathering of next of kin, with her cousin Amy Lawlor paying a fitting tribute to her memory at the end of Mass. Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards.

Besides her daughter, parents and brother, Sharon is survived by her sister-in-law Deirdre, aunts, uncles, nephew Seán, nieces Ava and Ciara, by her extended family, relatives, football colleagues, good neighbours and her circle of friends.

A celebration of Sharon Murphy’s life will be held at a later stage.

May Sharon rest in peace.