Podcasts of Borris festival

James Shapiro with actress Fiona Shaw

What do Bob Geldof, Martin Amis, Sinéad Gleeson and Panti Bliss have in common?

They’ve all appeared at the writers’ festival hosted in the picturesque village of Borris.

Though there’s still a question mark over whether the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas will go ahead on 18 September in some sort of guise, the organisers have released a series of podcasts by guests, honed from the past two years.

There are now 20 Borris podcasts published, featuring people like Donna Tartt, Michael Morpurgo, Viv Albertine, Martin Amis, Sinead Burke, Carl Bernstein, Sinead Gleeson, Bob Geldof, Panti Bliss, Philippe Sands, Olivia O’Leary, Simon Schama, Roisin Ingle, Rosita Boland and Fintan O’Toole.

According to organiser, Hugo Jellett, there’s a veritable “treasure trove” of archive material for him to mine, including including Florence Welch, David Gilmour and Chrissie Hynde, so there are plenty more literary treats to enjoy.

The next podcast is of Shakespearen scholar James Shapiro and actress Fiona Shaw who stars in the TV series, Killing Eve, pictured.