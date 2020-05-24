Recent Deaths In Carlow

Sunday, May 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Kim Quigley, Ballyshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny and formerly 1 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 22 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Brian, much-loved mother of Jade and Ruby, adored daughter of Brendan and Olive and cherished sister of Brendan and Holly. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, daughters, parents, brother, sister, her partner’s mother Biddy, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and her many friends. Kim’s family would like to thanks the doctors and nurses of The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Waterford University Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for their wonderful care of Kim during her illness. May Kim’s gentle soul rest in peace.

