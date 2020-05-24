Trócaire needs supporters to return Lenten donations

By Suzanne Pender

TRÓCAIRE has launched an urgent appeal for supporters in Co Carlow to return donations from their Trócaire boxes online or over the phone, warning that a 60% decline in donations to its Lenten Appeal has put many of its life-saving programmes at risk.

The charity’s biggest fundraising campaign has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with supporters unable to return their Trócaire boxes due to ongoing restrictions.

Trócaire’s Lenten Appeal raised €277,371.53 last year in Co Carlow through the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin. Two-thirds of this money comes from Trócaire boxes distributed through parishes and schools. Travel and social restrictions – including the closure of parishes and schools – mean that most boxes have not been returned this year.

Trócaire today warned that unless donations from the boxes are returned, it is facing a massive funding crisis that will impact directly on the three million people who rely on its work overseas.

“Every year, people in Co Carlow fill their Trócaire boxes to support the world’s poorest people. But the closure of churches and schools means that support is not getting through this year,” said Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra.

“Thousands of boxes are sitting in homes right across Ireland and unless these generous donations are returned, we won’t be able to provide life-saving support to some of the poorest people in the world.

“We are asking our supporters in Co Carlow to ‘make your Trócaire box count’. Please count or estimate what is in your box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post. Many parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box within social distancing guidelines.”

In addition to its vital ongoing programmes, Trócaire is also responding to the Covid-19 crisis. The virus is present in all 20 countries where Trócaire provides support. The charity is responding by providing support in all regions, including 11 countries in Africa, where more than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

How to return your Trócaire box donation: simply count or estimate what is in your box and donate now in one of these four easy ways – online at trocaire.org, over the phone on 1850 408408 (ROI), by post to Trócaire, Freepost, Maynooth, Co Kildare, or check with your local parish if it is possible to arrange a safe drop-off.