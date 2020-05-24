Walkers sent home from popular Carlow tourist spot

Gardai detected a number of cars from outside the 5k are in St Mullins on Saturday

Gardai sent walkers home from picturesque St Mullins as they were exercising out of their permitted area.

Gardai in Graiguenamanagh were monitoring vehicles in the area and observed a number registered outside the 5km area on Saturday.

Gardaí say they will continue to monitor vehicles and persons in the area who are breaching the 5km rule and engage, educate and encourage people to adhere to the restrictions.

On the Carlow/Kilkenny Facebook page, they said: ‘This phase is critical for our county, there has been a high compliance to date & this has contributed to the country moving to this new phase and we want to thank the public for that compliance but compliance with the update guidelines must be maintained.’