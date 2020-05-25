Fastest ever council meeting!

By Suzanne Pender

The smallest, shortest and possibly the strangest ever meeting of Carlow County Council took place this afternoon at county buildings.

In fact the meeting was over so quickly, it was done and dusted in just 90 seconds, with just one item on the agenda.

In keeping with Covid-19 social distancing safety protocols, the council sought to transfer future sittings of the council to the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual, a proposal which was passed unanimously.

Today’s meeting was attended by a minimum quorum of just six members, as agreed in advance. Attending were cathaoirleach John Pender along with cllrs William Paton, Tom O’Neill, Fintan Phelan, Fergal Browne and John Cassin. Also present was chief executive Kathleen Holohan and meetings’ administrator Eamon Brophy.

The June council meeting and AGM will therefore be held in GBS Theatre on Monday 8 June starting at 2 pm.