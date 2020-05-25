Dublin Fire Brigade appeals to public to take care when parking after crews delayed

Dublin Fire Brigade is appealing to people heading to popular outdoor amenities to take care where they park.

Crews were delayed trying to get to an injured mountain biker at the Hellfire Club yesterday because cars had blocked the road.

The DFB is reminding the public parking opposite a continuous white line is illegal.

The fire brigade wrote on social media: “If you are heading to popular outdoor amenities today take care where you park.

“A sometimes forgotten rule of the road is that it is not permitted to park opposite a continuous white line.

“Our arrival to an injured patient was delayed yesterday because this rule was ignored.”