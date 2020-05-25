Update: Man, 75, located safe and well

UPDATE: Danny Toye has been located safe and well. Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of Danny Toye, 75.

Danny was last seen at 12pm today at St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

He is described as being approximately 5’10” of slight build with grey hair and beard and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Danny’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.