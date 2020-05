The death has occurred of Maureen Doyle, Stella Maris, Athy Road, Carlow town who died on 23 May in the gentle, loving care of Eileen and the staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Sadly missed by her sister Colette (Whelan), brothers Nicky and Dick, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Maureen’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral has taken place.