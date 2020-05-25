The burning of Milford RIC Barracks 100 years ago  

By Dr Shay Kinsella

MANY visitors to Milford are unaware that the area once hosted its own Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks. Knowledge of the police station is now almost beyond living memory and the documentary evidence is often hard to find. However, the colloquial name used by locals for the steep road leading from Milford up to the village of Ballinabranna ‒ the ‘Barrack Hill’ ‒ preserves this chapter of local history and brings it before the minds of younger generations.

Last week, a building on this road passed an important centenary, for on 19 May 1920, the RIC barracks at Milford was burned to the ground in an offensive action by the Carlow Brigade of the IRA. It was part of a countywide, indeed countrywide campaign during the War of Independence. The action removed a force and an institution from the locality, which gave local republicans greater ease of movement and an invaluable sense of achievement in striking a blow against the British, particularly in a so-called ‘quiet county’, where local republicans were accused of inactivity or plain ineptitude.

