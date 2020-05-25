  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • The burning of Milford RIC Barracks 100 years ago  

The burning of Milford RIC Barracks 100 years ago  

Monday, May 25, 2020

Thomas O’Connell vice OC of Carlow Brigade IRA who took part in the Milford raid

By Dr Shay Kinsella

MANY visitors to Milford are unaware that the area once hosted its own Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks. Knowledge of the police station is now almost beyond living memory and the documentary evidence is often hard to find. However, the colloquial name used by locals for the steep road leading from Milford up to the village of Ballinabranna ‒ the ‘Barrack Hill’ ‒ preserves this chapter of local history and brings it before the minds of younger generations.

Last week, a building on this road passed an important centenary, for on 19 May 1920, the RIC barracks at Milford was burned to the ground in an offensive action by the Carlow Brigade of the IRA. It was part of a countywide, indeed countrywide campaign during the War of Independence. The action removed a force and an institution from the locality, which gave local republicans greater ease of movement and an invaluable sense of achievement in striking a blow against the British, particularly in a so-called ‘quiet county’, where local republicans were accused of inactivity or plain ineptitude.

 

Full feature on the burning of Milford Barracks in Tuesday’s paper

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Monday, 25/05/20 - 6:58pm

Recent Deaths In Carlow

Monday, 25/05/20 - 5:18pm

Three charged in relation to death of Carlow teen in Australia

Monday, 25/05/20 - 7:35am

Similar Articles

The day Parnell was chased out of Ballon

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 8:00pm