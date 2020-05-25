Third of Irish parents willing to work from home permanently – survey

Almost 6 out of 10 parents in Ireland say it would be impossible to return to their workplaces without creches re-opening to provide care in working hours.

A new survey on emerging from the Covid-19 crisis, taken by Irish parenting and pregnancy website rollercoaster.ie, also found that almost a third of parents would be willing to work from home permanently, if the option were to present itself.

However, Miriam Burke, editor of the popular site, says that many parents may find that option difficult to organise:

“We don’t know how possible that’ll actually be. People are juggling their work with their child’s school work, and it’ll be the summer holidays by then, so it’ll be quite difficult for them.

“12 percent said they’d be able to work, but only if they could rearrange work time.”

In further findings from the survey:

Almost half were now hoping to holiday with their family in Ireland this summer.

Just 9 percent want to travel abroad for a holiday.

29 per cent say they didn’t intend on taking any time out at all this year.