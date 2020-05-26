Appeal for brave mum Chloe reaches €64,000

By Elizabeth Lee

“IT’S amazing, people are so kind and generous,” said Shannon O’Neill after a fundraising drive that she helped to set up reached €64,000 within a week.

The fundraiser is in aid of her friend Chloe Kavanagh, a new mother who’s being treated for a brain tumour.

Chloe returned home to Graignamanagh from hospital last week to be with her baby son Sam and husband Ian.

The money was raised for her through a GoFundMe account called Cut it for Chloe, which was set up by Shannon and her friend Kelly Ann Whelan. The pals decided to get their locks shorn off to raise a few bob for Chloe and her family while she’s in treatment. A third friend, Laura Bolger, has joined the duo and she, too, will get her head shaved, live on social media, on Saturday 13 June.

Thirty-year-old Chloe gave birth to Sam on 2 March, six weeks before his due date, because she’d been diagnosed with a stage-three brain tumour.

In November 2019, Chloe was just 20 weeks into her first pregnancy when she was diagnosed with the tumour. She underwent surgery to have the tumour removed, but was then told she would also need rigorous rounds of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

However, the priority at the time was ensuring the safe delivery of her baby.

Two weeks later after Sam’s birth, Chloe had to leave him to begin rounds of radiotherapy in Dublin. She was dealt another blow when she tested positive for Covid-19. However, being the amazing fighter that she is, she beat the virus, continued her radiotherapy and finally get back home to her family.

Chloe’s due to have more treatment, so her friends wanted to show their support for her and to ease any financial stress she and Ian might experience.

Friends, neighbours, businesses and sports clubs have all rowed in behind the Cut it for Chloe fundraiser.

“We really can’t believe it! It went further than we ever imagined. People are so generous, especially the people of Graignamanagh,” concluded Shannon.

To contribute to the campaign, go to the Cut it for Chloe campaign on the GoFundMe website.