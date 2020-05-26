CAB seize car, watches and money following Meath search operation

[timgap=The car that was seized by the CAB in today’s search operation.]CABSeizureMeathMay2020_large.jpg[/timg]

The Criminal Assists Bureau have seized a car, watches and money following an operation this morning.

The search was carried out at an address in Co Meath by the CAB with support from detectives attached to the Meath Division, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

During the course of the operation, they seized:

Audi A7

2 x Tag Heuer watches

1 x Gucci watch

Miniature mobile phone

Laptops, mobile phones and documentation

A watch that was seized.

Gardaí said in a statement that €8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty in cash was also seized.

The added: “This morning’s operation was conducted as part of a proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.”