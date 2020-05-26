Cathal (12) bows out of primary school with 100% attendance record

By Suzanne Pender

IT SEEMS a global pandemic was the only thing that could stop a dedicated Tinryland boy from going to school!

Determined Cathal Purcell (12) from Tinnepark, Tinryland has just achieved an incredible feat by never missing a single day of school over his eight years at Tinryland NS.

Hail, rain or shine, Cathal arrived at school, always enthusiastic and ready to take on the day.

“He was always the first there with a smile on his face,” said his proud teacher Louise McMahon.

“I taught Cathal in second class, when a full attendance was one of his goals, and when I taught him again in sixth class, I was delighted to see him achieve it,” she added.

Son of Les and Trish Purcell, Cathal has two older sisters Rebecca and Catríona and a younger sister Edel.

“Cathal has made a massive contribution to our school community throughout the years. He has been elected onto the school’s student council twice ‒ in fourth class and again in sixth class ‒ and has worked tirelessly to raise funds and support our student voices,” said Louise.

“He has also represented our school in drama and musical activities, proving that he is an all-rounder. I would like to recognise Cathal for his remarkable achievement, his contributions to our school and his all-round positivity,” his teacher enthused.

Like sixth-class pupils all over the country, the Tinryland NS boys and girls missed out on that fitting end to their primary school days.

“They are all genuinely disappointed and very aware that that was probably the last time they’ll all be together,” added Louise. “We’d really like to send our good wishes to them all,” she added.