Cormac is a Little Blue Hero!

By Elizabeth Lee

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy was made an honorary garda sergeant and presented with his very own police bike recently in recognition of his bravery in fighting a brain tumour.

Cormac Kennedy from Knockullard, Corries, Bagenalstown looked splendid on his garda bike and wore his garda uniform with pride! Garda James Culleton and Garda Shane Bonner from the traffic unit travelled to Bagenalstown from Dublin Castle to make the presentation to Cormac on behalf of the Little Blue Heroes initiative.

“I reached out to the Little Blue Heroes because Cormac has always looked up to the gardaí and sees them as people who do good for others. They’ve been so good to us, they’re incredible,” his mother Helena, told ***The Nationalist***.

Helena was pregnant with her second child Ailbhe and little Cormac was just four years’ old when he was diagnosed with optic glioma, a tumour that presses down on the optic nerve and affects his eyesight. He underwent 89 gruelling weeks of chemotherapy in Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children and still has ongoing medical needs. He’s lost the sight in one of his eyes and has other complications from the treatment.

Helena and her husband Eoin have found Little Blue Heroes and the local gardaí to be an amazing support for their family. When Cormac is going through some tough days, local gardaí from Bagenalstown have been known to pop by and say hello. And through Little Blue Heroes, he’s actually visited garda headquarters and appeared on ***The Late Late Show***, where he tried to run over host Ryan Tubridy with his squad car!

Cormac was also supposed to travel to Dublin Castle to be presented with his sergeant’s number and police bike, but Covid-19 restrictions prevented that. Cormac was simply thrilled when Garda Culleton and Garda Bonner made the trip down to him instead!

“I’d like to thank the gardaí and Little Blue Heroes so much! They’ve been a brilliant support for our family, they’ve done so much for us,” said Helena.