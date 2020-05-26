Entries closing for frontline worker wedding giveaway

CARLOW wedding professionals are part of an amazing giveaway that will see one lucky frontline worker get a dream wedding.

Wedding planner Amber Clery and singer Clara Hutchinson have joined fellow wedding professionals across the country as part of ‘A Hero’s Wedding Dream’ giveaway.

Entries will close at the end of May.

The giveaway is for any frontline worker who plans to get married between autumn 2021 and spring 2022. Healthcare workers, supermarket employees, postmen/women and couriers are among those who can enter, basically anyone who is selflessly putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick and vulnerable and to keep the country running smoothly.

The winner will receive a wedding giveaway worth over €20,000 with more than 15 suppliers on board.

The event is the brainchild of Dublin photographer Aoife O’Sullivan and Amber and Clara were quick to sign on when they heard about it.

Amber, who runs Style by Amber from Ballycrogue near Carlow town said: “It’s an amazing prize – literally everything taken care of for a very deserving frontline worker!”

Suppliers on board include a videographer, stationer, cake designer, wedding dress designer, florist, hair stylist, make-up artist, nail technician, skincare specialist and a celebrant. There is also a vintage bus hire company, men’s occasion wear, holistic therapist and a milliner.

Acclaimed Irish jewellery designer Chupi is providing wedding bands for the winning couple.

“It’s a really cool way just to say thank you and something we can do. We are delighted to be part of it,” added Amber.

As a wedding planner and designer, Amber offers clients a bespoke service to ensure their wedding reflects the couple.

“I find out about the couple and their interests and what their vision is for their dream wedding. It is not just about an amazing looking wedding but something that reflects the couple and their life together.

Amber is looking forward to helping the lucky winner plan their dream wedding.

“We are really excited for it and proud of it. Someone is literally getting their wedding for free and we are dying to do it! I can’t wait to get my hands on the venue and create some magic for the couple.”

All entries can be made through the aherosweddingdream.com website. More information and details of all the fantastic suppliers involved can be found there and on the designated Instagram page @aherosweddingdream, where they are currently running Instagram takeovers with each supplier.