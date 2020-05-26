Fairgreen centre eyes TK Maxx

THE TK Maxx saga took another turn last week, with permission being granted for a 40,000 sq ft retail space that was described as “ideal” for the international retail chain.

Fairgreen Shopping Centre was successful in gaining planning permission from An Bord Pleanála to demolish an existing commercial building and erect a new two-storey development.

TK Maxx is firmly in mind of developers for the site, although no tenant has yet being signed up. It comes just weeks after a separate bid for a TK Maxx store in Carlow Retail Park was sunk at the planning stage by An Bord Pleanála.

Asset manager of Fairgreen Shopping Centre Neill Love said: “If TK Maxx want a unit, this unit is the ideal chance for them.”

Mr Love said the development would fit in well with Carlow County Council’s ‘My Carlow’ regeneration plans and create a link between Fairgreen Shopping Centre and the town centre.

It also marks the latest twist in a planning battle between Fairgreen Shopping Centre and Thompson Holdings Limited, which was unsuccessful in its own bid for a TK Maxx store.

Both businesses had lodged appeals against each other’s plans to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Love denied that the planning objections were ‘tit for tat’.

“We were defending our position. We knew we could accommodate a development of this size,” he said.

The new retail space at Fairgreen is to be used for ‘comparison goods’, goods which consumers purchase relatively infrequently and where they evaluate prices.

“We had to defend the shopping centre; we have tenants,” added Mr Love. “Our view was that bringing ‘comparison’ shopping to out-of-town locations ‒ you have seen it in other towns of Ireland ‒ is a disaster.”

Mr Love said it would have been a “pity” to have TK Maxx ‘out of town’ in the retail park. He added that there was now a better chance of keeping the shopper in the area to do other business if a store like TK Maxx was located close to the town centre. Mr Love said Carlow town could now accommodate a leading retail brand with mass appeal.

“That could be a TK Maxx, that could be an M&S,” he said. “I think M&S were around before but ended up going to Newbridge. Carlow could never offer this before.”

The timeline for the proposed development will be dictated by a potential tenant, said Mr Love, but it’s believed construction would take around nine months. The significant project will mark phase three of Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Mr Love declined to say how much would be invested in the project, but An Bord Pleanála estimated that a development of the size proposed would have an annual turnover in excess of €17 million.

The premises earmarked for demolition is currently occupied and Mr Love said the current tenants would be relocated if they so wished.

Thompson Holdings was unavailable for comment.