Recent Deaths In Carlow

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Alice Mullins (née Farrell), 42 Dereen Heights, Carlow town and formerly of Ballybannon, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 25 May surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Donal and much-loved mother of Elaine and the late baby David. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. May Alice’s gentle soul rest in peace. Alice’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Alice’s funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Thursday, 28 May at 11am – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

