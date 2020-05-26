Teenager smeared faeces on walls of garda cell

A TEENAGER who’s addicted to crack cocaine and cocaine and who suffers from mental health problems was brought before Carlow District Court last week because he smeared faeces on the walls of a garda cell and urinated in a police van.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard that the 19-year-old was “extremely violent” and that it took 15 gardaí to restrain him at one point.

Four gardaí dressed in full hazmat suits escorted the teenager, who was also dressed in full protective clothing, to Carlow District Court, where he was charged with four counts of criminal damage.

They arose from two incidents that occurred in Kilkenny Garda Station on 15 May and a third incident that happened in a garda patrol van in Co Kilkenny on the same day. The fourth criminal damage charge was brought against the defendant after an incident occurred in Kilkenny Garda Station earlier last Wednesday, 20 May, leading the gardaí to bring him to Carlow District Court.

Arresting garda Damien Murphy said that on 15 May they brought the teenager to Kilkenny Garda Station after receiving a phone call about an incident that occurred at his father’s house. When in custody, the teen smeared excrement on two separate cell walls, which had be closed and deep cleaned. The following day, the gardaí brought the defendant to the department of psychiatry in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he was voluntarily admitted. Later that day, gardaí were called to the hospital because he had been discharged and he didn’t want to leave. He was then brought to his mother’s house, but two hours later, gardaí were called to that premises because it was feared the teenager wanted to hurt himself. He was then admitted involuntarily to St Luke’s Hospital.

The fourth criminal damage incident arose when gardaí were called at 3.30am to his mother’s house because he was behaving aggressively, said Garda Murphy.

The court heard that the defendant was already on bail in relation to assaulting two female gardaí at a checkpoint in Callan and that gardaí were now objecting to bail because they were “very concerned for his safety”.

Judge Carthy heard that up to four weeks ago, the defendant had no convictions and that he was addicted to cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as having mental health issues.

Garda Murphy said the gardaí wanted the defendant to be put into custody and in the care of the psychiatric unit, where he could be assessed.

Defending solicitor Edward Hughes said that his client’s family were trying to get him into treatment and that they were concerned about him being in prison. He submitted that the teenager should be released on bail to attend hospital.

Judge Carthy said that while the defendant had a right to the assumption of innocence, it was a “very difficult matter” with his underlying mental health issues.

She remanded him in custody and directed that he have urgent psychiatric assessment. She adjourned the matter to Kilkenny District Court.