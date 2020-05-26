The changing face of general practice

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

IT’S quite a coincidence that the first time I put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard) to write an article for our local newspaper is actually World Family Doctor Day, Tuesday 19 May, which I was not even aware existed.

I thought that it would be helpful for a local GP to try to explain to the people of Carlow what was happening to general practice in the midst of our current coronavirus pandemic.

I will not be able to go into all issues in detail in this week’s article, but I will give an overview and then hopefully in the next few weeks I will cover areas that concern us most.

Covid-19 has changed not just general practice but all of our health services, businesses countrywide and our very precious social lives. But the coronavirus is here to stay for the foreseeable future and we have to continue to strive to make our world safe for everyone.

Areas of huge concern for GPs include safe access to healthcare for everyone, whether that is patients with long-term conditions, acute illnesses or mental health issues, patients with a diagnosis of cancer and especially patients sitting at home with symptoms that might be worrying them, but they are too afraid to go to their doctor.

I would like to try and explain how GPs have had to make changes in the way they run their practices to make access safe for everyone who needs our care. We need to keep everyone safe – patients, administrative staff, doctors, nurses and their families – while continuing to keep our business going. I will explain how my practice has made significant changes to try and address all of these issues. Other GPs will have made similar changes or found other ways of making access safe for everyone, so I speak for my practice only.

I am 35 years qualified and I have never embraced the idea of the remote consultation via phone or video link, but following a very sharp learning curve, that is how all patients are initially assessed. Our process is that on ringing the practice to request a consultation with your doctor, you will be given an appointment for a phone consultation at a specific time. During that consultation, your doctor will listen to you, assess your symptoms and decide if your problem can be dealt with over the phone, with perhaps a prescription or referral as necessary.

If the doctor decides that they need to see you in person, that can then be arranged safely and will be focused on that particular problem. This consultation will be simply to examine you as appropriate and will be kept brief to keep both you and the doctor safe.

Although it can feel so unlike a normal consultation, it still requires the qualifications, knowledge and experience of your own family doctor to do this type of consultation and there is a range of charges for such services when you don’t have access to free medical care.

Please be patient with us as we find our way during these very difficult times, but we really do want to continue to look after your needs to the best of our abilities and I will address those needs further in the coming weeks.

Stay safe and stay well.