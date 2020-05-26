Tullow nurse, Lauren Paton, survived coronavirus in London

Lauren Paton is originally from Tullow and eight years ago she left Carlow to pursue a career in nursing. She works as a stroke specialist nurse in one of London’s busiest hospitals and has survived the coronavirus. Here she details what it’s like to work on the frontline against the pandemic and marvels at people’s kindness and generosity in the face of adversity

“COVID-19 has been one of the most testing challenges in any healthcare professional’s career and, without a shadow of a doubt, a life-changing experience.

The UK went into lockdown on 23 March, almost two weeks after restrictions were imposed in Ireland.

The hospital I work in was experiencing pressures we never knew existed. Challenging patient care, new policies and massive strains on our multi-disciplinary teams were soon to be the new norm. Our intensive care staff have had struggles that not many others will ever have to experience. Colleagues tell me how physically and emotionally drained they feel. A close friend told me how she held the phone to a young patient’s ear and listened to the last conversation he would have with his family. Nothing prepares you for that …

On my ward, our staff were adapting and coping as best we could. Unfortunately, a few of our staff tested positive for the virus, including myself. My symptoms started mildly at first. Initially it felt like a head cold with a lack of energy, fever, shortness of breath and a dry cough. My body ached, I had constant headache and my sense of smell and taste were non-existent. My partner and I self-isolated because, although he did not show any symptoms, we believed he may be a carrier. Thankfully, I did not need any hospital treatment. Eighteen percent of the staff on my ward contracted the virus.

After my self-isolation I returned to work and was keen to support my colleagues on the frontline. By this time we had seen an increase in cases, but we had systems in place to tackle this. Some of my amazing colleagues had volunteered to relocate to the Nightingale Hospital in the Excel Centre (a standby hospital with the capacity for 4,000 beds), but thankfully it was not necessary.

Lockdown restrictions still exist and new cases arrive every day, but it’s slowing massively, thanks to the public’s effort for staying at home. Our patients’ relatives have been finding it difficult, as they cannot visit hospitals. I hope I can reassure people that we are doing our very best to care for their loved ones. We have new guidelines around the use of PPE and it is proving to be useful.

The most overwhelming feeling is the kindness and generosity from the public, our family and friends. We receive incredible donations, food parcels and gifts from local restaurants, businesses and the general public.

A shout out to my dad cllr William Paton for sending over a big box of essentials when I couldn’t get an online delivery while isolating. I’ve never baked as much in my life!

Every Thursday at 8pm, the UK public clap, bang pots and pans and cheer to thank key workers and frontline staff. Although many of us are feeling isolated and unsure of our future, we are all in this together and I am confident we can beat this virus.”