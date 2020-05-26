What it’s like to live abroad in the lockdown

Travel writer Brendan Harding from Carlow town is living in a stunningly beautiful part Vilnius, Lithuania, with forests and rivers within the required 2km quarantine zone

A glimmer of light in Lithuania

By Brendan Harding

IT’S the start of what should be the busy tourist season in Vilnius and the Lithuanian capital’s medieval old town.

The city should be humming with a myriad of languages as visitors from every corner of the globe traipse their way through its history-splashed streets. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism has been put on hold for now and businesses have remained shuttered and silent for more than seven weeks.

However, thanks to the rapid response of the Lithuanian authorities, borders were closed, airports and ferry terminals ceased to operate, people were ordered to stay home, and thanks to the adherence of the Lithuanian people, the country has been spared the sort of scenes being played out in worse affected areas of the world.

At the time of writing, Lithuania has seen 1,385 cases of the virus and 45 deaths. With a population of 2.8 million, Lithuania can be proud of its handling of the situation so far.

For me, the situation has been bearable. Living in a stunningly beautiful part of the old town with forests and rivers within the required 2km quarantine zone, fresh air and exercise is easy to access. That’s the good part. On the flip side, as my job entails writing for an international travel gifting company, I have witnessed first-hand the effects of the pandemic on the travel industry. In fact, in the past 24 hours I have been one of the unlucky ones whose job is another victim to the current crisis.

But there’s light at the end of tunnel. Since 29 April, the mayor of Vilnius has allowed the opening of bars and cafés throughout the city, but only for those with outdoor seating areas, where access is limited to two people per table. To help establishments without access to outdoor terraces, Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has opened the public squares and sidewalks for their use. This move has been such a success that the city has, in effect, been turned into one giant outdoor café.

How this will affect the spread of the virus remains to be seen. But knowing the Lithuanian people as I do, the laws will be widely respected, and perhaps, finally, we are witnessing a small-but-hugely-welcome glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Stay safe and well; together we can win this war.