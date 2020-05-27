2m social distancing rule expected to be on agenda as CMO to brief Cabinet

The Chief Medical Officer will brief Cabinet ministers this afternoon about how Ireland is doing in the fight against Covid-19.

The two-metre social distancing rule and restrictions are expected to dominate the agenda.

New coronavirus cases have been declining with 37 reported yesterday while on Monday no new deaths were reported for the first time in weeks but they rose again to nine yesterday.

While caution is still advised, the declining numbers have led to questions about whether some restrictions could be eased sooner with many businesses like hairdressers eager to reopen.

The two-metre social distancing rule is another topic up for discussion and if this could be reduced to one in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation, restaurants and cafes among those who would greatly benefit from this.

Cabinet ministers will question CMO Dr Tony Holohan on these issues when he briefs them this afternoon.

Speaking earlier this week, Dr Holohan said he does not yet believe that the international guidance on the virus has changed to the extent which would mean a halving of the guidelines.

“I understand the impatience to end this but if we can keep the low level of infection, we can progress through the road map.”

Meanwhile, at the weekend, the HSE said reducing social distancing limits would “significantly” increase hospital capacity.