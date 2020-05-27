Call for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to rise

Dublin Fire Brigade personnel training. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has warned people to be safe around water, rivers and canals after two separate rescues yesterday.

Two people were rescued from the River Liffey in separate incidents.

The Dublin Fire Brigade was carrying out training on the waterway when they were called to the incidents.

“Busy day for the 2 rescue boats we have on the River Liffey,” they wrote on social media.

“Whilst underway on training courses they were called to 2 separate water rescue incidents resulting in 2 people saved.

“Very warm day [Wednesday] but beware that the water is still cold, be safe around rivers and canals.”

Met Éireann has said that today will be warm and sunny with temperatures possibly hitting 27 degrees.

“Highest temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees widely, between 17 and 20 degrees in the cloudier north and at the coasts and as high as 27 degrees possible in isolated spots where the longest spells of sunshine develop,” the forecaster predicted.

‘Winds will be light and variable in direction.”

Thursday is expected to follow suit and “feel hot”.

Temperatures “will be 25 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, typically reaching 20 degrees at the coasts and as high as 29 degrees is possible in the west.”

On Friday, temperatures will “once again as high as 25 degrees through Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster”.