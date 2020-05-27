Carlow woman’s protective masks raise thousands for charity

A CARLOW woman has achieved a remarkable double by raising thousands for charity while sewing protective masks for free.

Catherine Horan of MacGamhna Road in Carlow town has raised €3,500 for a range of good causes and that figure is rising.

Catherine started off creating 200 masks for the Delta Centre a month ago and has since gone on to make a further 1,200 for individuals and organisations. Ninety of her masks have ended up in the oncology unit in St Luke’s for patients.

“It’s taken on a life of its own. I never expected any of this. I just started off doing my own little bit,” she said.

The masks are free and people can make a donation through PayPal if they wish. Orders are taken through her Facebook page ‘Cath & Co handmade crafts’.

Catherine says she has been blown away by people’s generosity.

Cheques of €1,000 have already been written for Relay For Life, Bethany House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The Carlow woman juggles the sewing with her role as a healthcare assistant with the Alziemher’s Society.

“It’s a bit mental! I get an hour or two in the evening to do it. I try not to work past 9pm, but I am still taking orders on the Facebook page,” she said.

“It’s some way to give back to the community and do something with what’s going on. I’m happy out doing it … tired, but happy out!”

Catherine gets help with deliveries, packaging, disinfecting materials and managing the Facebook page from her family, including sister Tricia Horan, daughter Emma Murphy, partner Liam Murphy and niece Rebecca Santos Horan.

Catherine thanked Catherine Moran in the Carlow Fabric and Crafts store for her support and everyone who has donated.

The charities are all close to Catherine and her family’s hearts.

Catherine’s aunt Josephine Wells had motor neuron before she passed earlier this year. Her mother Ann Horan died of cancer seven years ago.

The next cheque is set to go to Carlow hospice, while Catherine also hopes to support the Family Carers Ireland and Pieta House.

“People are so generous it’s unbelievable. It’s one thing about this little country of ours. It comes up trumps when it comes to charity.”

Prior to Covid-19, Catherine would have crocheted, made bags and dresses, among other things.

“I would have been sewing all my life. I’d always have orders for one thing or another. There’s many a debs dress, wedding dress, bridesmaid’s dress, christening outfit that went through my hands over the years.”

Catherine had amassed a stockpile of wonderful fabric over the years, to the point where family members often suggested she should clear some of it out.

“I am like a child in a sweetshop in a fabric shop. I buy it for no other reason than I like it,” she said. “My day has come!”

Catherine’s masks, which are also very stylish, include a medical grade material for interlining and are machine washable.

While she has plenty of fabric, there is a shortage of one key component.

“Elastic is like gold dust. When you find it, you almost buy out the whole place,” said Catherine.