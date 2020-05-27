Covid-19: 17 additional deaths as figures show 90% of cases have recovered

By Michelle McGlynn

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported 17 more Covid-19 related deaths.

This brings the total of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic to 1,631.

There have also been 73 new confirmed cases of the virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,803.

Of the 24,730 cases confirmed as of midnight on Monday, 13% (3,251) have been hospitalised with 399 of these requiring admission to ICU.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers is 7,891.

Where transmission status is known, close contact now accounts for the majority of cases at 58% while community transmission accounts for 40%.

Travel abroad accounts for the remaining 2%.

Dublin continues to record the highest number of cases with 48% of all cases followed by Cork and Kildare each accounting for 6%.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said that to date 90% of confirmed Covid-19 cases have recovered.

Dr Holohan stressed that despite the positive news, the country cannot afford to stop the hard work involved in suppressing the virus.

“Covid-19 is a new disease. Ireland and the world understand more about the virus now than we did at the outset of this crisis,” he said.

“What we do know is that hand washing, social distancing and knowing when to self-isolate do work.

“These measures are the most effective tool we have to keep this virus suppressed and keep up this recovery rate.

“We know that the vast majority of Irish people understand this and that they are staying the course with us as we continue to keep case numbers as low as possible.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, echoed the sentiment that people must remain vigilant as the country moves through the phases of reopening.

What we do today has a direct effect on tomorrow.

“In order to prevent any second wave of Covid-19 from occurring, we need to remain vigilant and cautious.

“Continuing to follow the core public health advice is the best way to protect our most vulnerable now and in future.”