Farmers warned over dangerous pranks

By Suzanne Pender

PEOPLE who operate farm machinery are being urged not to endanger their lives and the lives of others for the sake of social media.

The warning from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) comes as videos on TikTok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

IFA president Tim Cullinan has hit out at people who are recording the pranks.

“This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen. I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.”

The latest craze comes despite the fact that eight people have been killed on Irish farms so far this year.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence.”

The president of ICMSA described people driving tractors while filming themselves for upload onto social media platforms as “dangerous, irresponsible and had to stop”.

Pat McCormack said that he was appealing to these young drivers – specifically young men – to recognise the incredible dangers this practice represented and to stop it immediately. He said it was an invitation to tragedy and he urged the people who engaged in this activity to stop “if not for their own sakes then for the sakes of other road users, who will end up injured or worse when the inevitable accident happens.”

Mr McCormack said that 99% of farmers would be “aghast” at people not giving this work the concentration and focus it most certainly needed and he said there would be no sympathy or support for people caught and prosecuted for this kind of recklessness.