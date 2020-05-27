Light a candle for ‘our hero’ Cian

The family of Cian English have asked people to light a candle this Thursday in memory of the beloved teenager.

The English family said they were deeply touched by the outpouring of support from around the world following Cian’s tragic passing on Saturday in Australia.

In a statement issued on behalf the young Carlow man’s family by Brisbane police, they said: “Join us in lighting a candle on Thursday night in loving memory of our hero, Cian and feel free to share your messages of support and love. Our family are deeply touched by the outpouring of support and the many kind messages from friends and family around the world.”

“Our sincere thanks also go the Queensland Police Service for their tireless efforts and everyone who has respected our family’s wish for privacy at this difficult time.

“With current restrictions in place many people have not been able to travel to pay their respects to Cian, so we invite people to light a candle this Thursday night in memory of our hero Cian, so we can all be stronger together.”

The family has asked those who light a candle to share their tribute online using the hashtags #candleforcian #bestrongertogether.

Cian who spent his early years in The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, died when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise near Brisbane.

Cian is the youngest son of Siobhan Webster and Vincent English and younger brother to 24-year-old Dylan.

Three men have been charged with Cian’s murder, two of whom were also charged with armed robbery on the Gold Coast.

Police allege the young Carlow man was trying to escape being robbed for his clothes and footwear by three men at knifepoint, when he fell to his death in

The family moved from Carlow and Ireland in 2005 but were regular visitors back to the county.

Cian’s father Vincent is a qualified accountant and had worked with Läpple. His job with Digicel brought the family to the Caribbean for many years before they settled in Brisbane around 2011.

Vincent is originally from the Kilkenny Road, while Siobhan is from the Tullow Road. Both come from well-known and well-respected families in Carlow.

Sadly, Cian and his family were last back in Carlow for the funeral of Cian’s grandfather John English in December.

The English family, including Vincent and his brothers, would be particularly well known in sporting circles and have been longstanding members of Carlow Town Hurling Club and O’Hanrahan’s GAA Club.

Both clubs offered their condolences to the English and Webster families through their Facebook Page.

Shem Brophy of Carlow Town Hurling Club said: “It’s a dreadful thing to have happened. To be so far away from family, and with Covid, it makes it all the more difficult.”

Siobhan is the daughter of Robert and Yvonne Webster. She worked with ACC bank in Carlow before joining Eamonn Long as an administrative worker for two years.

Mr Long offered his “deepest sympathies” to the family.

“They are brilliant people. It’s gut wrenching what has happened. It’s horrendous, no other words for it. Siobhan worked with myself and my wife Julie and we are very fond of her.”

Cllr Andrea Dalton, who knows both families, added: “It’s a tragedy to lose a child, even moreso in these circumstances.”