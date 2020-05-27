RSA renews road safety appeal following 9% increase in road deaths

By Steve Neville

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has renewed an appeal for road users to take extra care when driving.

The appeal comes as it was revealed that there has been a 17% increase in the number of fatal crashes and a 9% increase in road deaths compared to last year.

60 people have been killed in 56 fatal collisions up to the 27 May 2020, compared to 55 deaths in 48 fatal collisions up to 27 May 2019.

The RSA said that the doubling in pedestrian deaths this year is of great concern to them and the Gardaí.

18 pedestrians have been killed this year compared to 9 in 2019.

Gardaí have said that they will be launching a “Roads Policing enforcement operation” which will “concentrate on the four ‘Lifesaver’ offences”.

Michael Rowland, Director of Road Safety, Driver Education and Research, was keen to highlight potential risks ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend.

“With good weather forecast this weekend the roads are going to be busy even with current travel restrictions,” said Mr Rowland.

“As has been the pattern throughout the current health crisis many people will be out walking, jogging and cycling.

“The lifting of some restrictions in Phase 1 of the government’s road map also means that more people will be driving, for example to garden centres and other locations where outdoor sports have resumed.

“Secondary students are also officially on their summer holidays so you can expect to see more young people walking or cycling on the road.

Don’t forget too that it’s a busy time on farms with silage cutting so you will encounter farming machinery on the roads.

“So, motorists need to slow down and expect the unexpected while walkers and cyclists should be seen and use the road safely.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Unit said: “In light of the increase in road deaths this year, An Garda Síochána will launch a Roads Policing enforcement operation this coming June Bank Holiday weekend.

“The operation will concentrate on the four ‘Lifesaver’ offences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, non-seatbelt wearing and using a mobile phone while driving.

“Of concern is the number of people arrested so far this year for driving under the influence of an intoxicant; either alcohol or drugs.”

The Chief Superintendent added that despite Covid-19 restrictions and the closing of pubs there has still bee a large number of people detected for driving under the influence.

“We have still seen 1,153 people detected for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, since the 27th March 2020,” he said.

“In addition, Roads Policing members are still detecting motorists driving in excess of the speed limits, not wearing seatbelts and driving while using mobile phones. This bank holiday weekend there will be increased Garda activity and roads policing enforcement; the primary focus of this operation is to save lives and prevent serious collisions.

“We want people to enjoy this bank holiday weekend as best they can in difficult circumstances, but we also want every road user to act responsibly and stay safe when using the road.”

Transport Minister Shane Ross said that he was “greatly alarmed” by the rise in road deaths adding that “road safety is a public health issue and the way we all behave on the road determines whether people live, suffer injury or die.”