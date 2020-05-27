Supermac’s reopens in Carlow town

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

TODAY, Supermac’s Burrin Street became the latest of the restaurant chain’s outlets to reopen. It joins Supermac’s Dublin Road, Carlow and Supermac’s Tullow, both of which opened over the past few weeks, providing a limited service to their customers.

This latest opening in Carlow follows the company’s announcement back in April that it was to begin a phased opening of some of its outlets after consultations with the authorities, staff, customers and suppliers.
All outlets in Carlow are providing hot, cooked meals to the public while fully implementing World Health Organisation and government guidelines regarding social distancing for staff and customers.

Supermac’s is providing the service via drive-through, delivery, collection or takeaway, depending on the outlet.

