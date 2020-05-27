What it’s like to live… in New York state during lockdown

John Lowry spent most of his formative years in St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow. His father was the late Paddy Lowry, while his mother Vera recently celebrated her 90th birthday! Early in his career he worked as an apprentice compositor in The Nationalist and today he lives in Pearl River, New York, where he works in the printing department of a life insurance company

‘The virus has claimed the lives of so many friends’

WORK pretty much dried up around about two months ago when the coronavirus situation was getting worse, so the vast majority of the employees of the company went on what’s called ‘furlough’. Basically that means our medical insurance, pension, social security contributions, service and so forth are all still maintained by the company. We just don’t get paid!

However, I qualify for the weekly state unemployment fund and the federal government has also introduced a weekly payment to people like me who have been made unemployed or put on furlough, so I’ve no complaints there.

Restrictions here are definitely different than in Ireland. For example, the large hardware/gardening stores (similar to Woodie’s) such as Lowe’s and Home Depot never closed. Masks must be worn to enter and shop, but that’s all. It’s the same for supermarkets. Also, we have no distance limits such as your 2km/5km. We’re pretty much free to travel where and when we want. I know several people who have recently driven back up here from Florida from winter homes there ‒ around 1,300 miles or so ‒ depending on where they live in the Sunshine State.

Like home, the weather’s improving here and people are pretty much at the end of their patience with isolation and want to get out and return to normality as soon as possible. But unlike home we’re not an island and have a very dense population demographic in this area. For example, our county, Rockland, is about the size of Co Carlow, but the populations of both are vastly different ‒ Rockland has about 323,000 compared with Carlow’s 57,000 or so.

Obviously the Covid-19 infection rates here are exponentially much higher than Carlow’s ‒ around 13,000 cases ‒ has Carlow reached 100 yet? Clearly the percentages of infections/populations are staggeringly different.

The main effect on me and many others here has been the number of friends we’ve lost since this began. Within the past month or so, too many have died. I spent four consecutive Fridays sitting outside graveyards watching as hearses carrying good friends drove in. And, like at home, we were unable to attend the graveside or sympathise with the families. A few of those deaths were not officially listed as being from the coronavirus, but would have been from a condition caused by it.

As for travelling to Ireland, I’m long overdue a trip. I try to get home twice a year to see my mom and sisters but can’t get there for the moment. The saddest part about that was not being able to go home and wish my mom a happy 90th birthday, but thanks to technology we were able to partake from afar. I’m on the phone several times a week to home and also utilise Facebook, What’sApp and email for communicating. Regardless, I’m really looking forward to getting home as soon as possible for a visit.

As for public opinion on how the crisis is being handled here, that’s predictable enough. The Republicans support and endorse Trump’s handling of it, but the Democrats are critical. If the roles were reversed and a Democrat president was in the White House, the opinion would also be reversed! And while islands like Ireland and New Zealand are doing very well with containment of the spread of the virus, the USA was doomed from the start. The amount of people who fly into the New York/Boston/northeast region on a daily basis is staggering. The general consensus here is that our strain of this virus is a European version, which really grew in numbers in January and February with these incoming travellers.

We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel here in New York but are very aware that we’re nowhere near ready to return to anything approaching normality. And we don’t expect a return to the status quo as we knew it for several years, if at all.