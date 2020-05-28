Barnardos research shows negative impact of shutdown on children

File photo

Almost 40% of children are having more tantrums and outbursts during the lockdown, according to research from Barnardos.

The survey of 2,683 respondents also found 84% of kids miss their friends and 68% miss school.

The charity is calling for the government to consider children’s needs during the phased lifting of restrictions.

One grandmother said that the lockdown is adding to a lot of stress in children, particularly young kids.

“The boys are extremely stressed,” she said, “they are terrified I will be infected by them or others and will die.

The total focus everywhere on the virus is really upsetting children, irrespective of their circumstances. It is adding stress.

She added that her “grandsons wrote emails to me a week ago begging me not to go out or speak to anyone,” adding that “children need reassurance at all levels”.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said that the same supports are not in place for parents due to the restrictions.

“The lack of childcare support is a huge contributor to this stress and hundreds of respondents reported that trying to balance parenting and working at home added a lot of pressure to the household,” she said.