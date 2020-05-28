Care packages will provide essentials for people in need

HUNDREDS of food and care packages were prepared last week in Carlow destined for those in need.

The Carlow Development Partnership initiative will see packages going to the elderly and families hit by Covid-19.

It’s been a huge endeavour with around 10,000 items altogether being distributed.

Visual in Carlow opened its doors for the packages to be compiled over Wednesday and Thursday last week.

One-hundred food parcels for older people and 100 family boxes were prepared.

The family boxes feature around 50 ingredients, drawing inspiration from a book entitled 101 square meals. It gives families the basics for five or six weeks’ worth of meals.

Additionally, care boxes have been put together for elderly people who may be going into hospital.

“Sometimes when older people go to a hospital, they are literally going in what they stand in,” said Annette Fox of the development partnership.

Some 60 care boxes have already been distributed, with another 70 set to go.

Ms Fox said the initiative was based on a need identified in the community.

Covid-19 has caused upheaval in many households. Many who have lost their jobs are on the Covid payment and uncertain of what the future holds. Other households may have been relying on breakfast and after-schools clubs, which are now closed.

People who could do with the food and care packages are identified through the partnership’s care and repair service, the Carlow Older Persons Forum and St Vincent de Paul.

Ms Fox added: “It’s not always a financial issue. It can be an isolation issue, when people don’t have someone to go and get them something.”

The development partnership bought the goods, while local stores have been offering items at a discount rate for the initiative.

Carlow Farmers’ Market has also offered to give produce and the plan is to open the Older Persons Forum cabin on Barrack Street to distribute this.

Staff of the development partnership and the care and repair service will deliver the food and care packages along with Carlow Regional Youth Services and local gardaí.