Carlow man sent forward for possessing and distributing child porn

A MAN from Co Carlow appeared before the local district court last week and was sent forward to the circuit criminal court charged with child pornography and sexual offences.

The 49-year-old, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions, appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy last week, when a book of evidence was served on him.

The defendant is charged with engaging in a sexual act when a child was present in August 2017 and of knowingly distributing child pornography between August 2017 and September 2017.

He was also charged with possession of child pornography, including photos and videos.

Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning and the man was released on bail on conditions. The conditions, which were set at a previous sitting, include that the defendant is not to interact with children unless they were in the company of an adult. He was to stay away from the internet, chat rooms and communication platforms. He was also not to have direct or indirect contact with the witnesses.

He is due to appear before the next sitting of Carlow Circuit Court.