€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo

Gardaí in Mayo have seized €333,000 worth of drugs as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

Today, members of the Mayo Divisional Drugs Taskforce, the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and gardaí searched a total of eight properties in the Ballina area.

The search operation began at 9am this morning and concluded at 4pm.

A cannabis growhouse containing suspected cannabis plants valued at approximately €265,000 was discovered at a house in Attymass.

One man was arrested in connection with this seizure and is being detained at Ballina Garda Station.

During the search of a house in Ballina town, gardaí seized €30,000 worth of cannabis herb in a garden shed.

A further search was conducted at a house in Ballina where €20,000 worth of cannabis herb, €7,000 worth of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected steroid tablets were seized.

A small quantity of ammunition was also recovered at this property.

A separate house search in Ballina town resulted in the seizure of €11,000 worth of cocaine.

A woman in her mid-30s was arrested in connection with this seizure.

She has since been released without charge.

All drugs are subject to analysis and investigations are ongoing.