Get creative with upcycling competition

By Suzanne Pender

RECENT events have resulted in a significant increase in the number of Carolvians who are exploring their creative side to really excelling at DIY upcycling projects.

Lots of people in have joined the upcycling trend and found many new ways to #reuse, #recreate and #reimagine for items they would previously have discarded.

Carlow County Council hopes to tap into all this creativity by running a competition called ‘Isolation Creation’.

To enter, all you have to do is take some before and after photos of your upcycling project and email them, along with a brief paragraph detailing construction instructions and materials used, to [email protected] on or before Friday 26 June at 5pm.

The winners will be announced in early July, while all entrants must agree to having their photographs published by Carlow County Council on its social media and other platforms.

Upcycling and has substantial environmental benefits, which include reducing the amount of waste dumped in landfills, conserving resources, reducing the cost of production, supporting local industries and encouraging creativity and innovation.