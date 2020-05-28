  • Home >
Man taken to hospital by helicopter after cliff fall in Donegal

Thursday, May 28, 2020

By Stephen Maguire

It is understood the operation took more than two hours because of the difficulty in reaching the man.

A young man has been rushed to hospital in Letterkenny after he fell from cliffs on Tory Island off the coast of Donegal

The incident happened last night.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter which traveled from Sligo to extract the man from the cliffs.

It is understood he has suffered a number of broken bones.

No other information on his overall condition is available.

A Garda spokesman said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched.

