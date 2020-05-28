  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Met Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soar

Met Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soar

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Met Éireann expects today to be the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures could reach 28 degrees in some places today.

Met Éireann says it is expected to be the hottest day of the year, and the warm weather will continue into the weekend.

Jean Byrne from Met Eireann says temperatures will peak today, and then stay in the mid-twentiess.

She says: “Today we expect the highest temperatures of the year so far. They will be up into the high twenties in some places.

“The highest temperatures will be in the western parts of Ulster, Connaught, through the midlands and northern parts of Munster.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE does not know number of possible delayed cancer diagnoses

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 12:50pm

Minister Halligan: ‘If I was Fine Gael I’d go back to the country’

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 12:20pm

Dublin village announces new one-way system for cars as Covid-19 measure

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 12:10pm