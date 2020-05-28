Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Cian English of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and formerly The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow who passed away tragically on 23 May in Australia. Beloved and adored son of Vinny and Siobhan, much loved and cherished brother of Dylan and adored grandson of Bobby and Yvonne Webster and Teresa and the late John English. He will be sadly missed by his loving heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and his many friends. May Cian’s gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Kate O’Neill (née Duggan), Sue Ryder Apartments, Dublin Road, Carlow town on 27 May (suddenly) at her home. Formerly of Market Cross and Court View; beloved wife of the late Richard O’Neill. Predeceased by her sister Maura and by her brothers Fr Peter, Paddy, Noel and Baby Martin Brendan. Sadly missed by her sisters Eithne, Laurie and Ann, brothers Brendan, Ollie, Frank, Barry, Martin and Colman, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, residents of Sue Ryder and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and cremation will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) on Saturday morning at 10am.