Summer camp organisers seek clarity on operating guidelines

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Summer camp organisers are looking for clarity on how they can operate within social distancing guidelines.

Many are already working on plans to open but are not expected to be allowed to do so until Phase 4 of the government’s reopening plan in July.

Eileen Sheehy, director of Let’s Go says some activities will have to be held indoors and they want guidance from authorities.

“The structure for a lot of the camp can allow for the two metre distancing,” said Ms Sheehy.

“But if you take a mini-game of three versus three again you would think it’s quite safe if you are outdoors.

“There are going to be times that kids are going to get closer.

“We need clarity on whether or not that is ok.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19: Hospital and ICU admissions declining as nine more deaths confirmed

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 6:10pm

Creche worker charged with assaulting two-year-old in her care

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 5:00pm

Covid-19 payment will not be taken back from people in receipt of other state supports

Thursday, 28/05/20 - 2:20pm