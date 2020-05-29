Birthday wishes to Seán Hickson (92)

Birthday boy, Seán, with his

wife, Maureen

IT was a very special day for the Hickson family when their father Seán turned on impressive 92 years’ old.

Seán, born and bred in Rutland, Palatine, marked the occasion on Wednesday with his beloved wife Maureen by his side. Their sons Tommy, PJ and Niall and their families all popped over to the Hickson homestead to wish Seán a very happy birthday, while his son Donal sent his wishes all the way from Waterford.

Seán, a big Pal man, worked for years with Seán Swan in his electrical shop, while also doing shifts at night over the years in Reddy’s bar on Tullow Street, Carlow and in Green Acres, just outside the town. He and Maureen recently celebrated a magical 57 years of marriage together.

The Hicksons are immensely proud of Seán and are keen to mark his great age on The Nationalist website.

Tommie Hickson, PJ’s wife said: “This message comes from Seán’s sons, daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We all love him very much and can’t wait until we can all call in to see him again for the chats and a cuppa.”