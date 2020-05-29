Concerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Concerns have been raised about public facilities amid the coronavirus in Dublin for hygiene reasons.

With footfall set to rise in Dublin city centre, there is concern the capital is lacking in basic toilet and hand washing facilities.

Dublin Town expects a hundred thousand people to be coming into town from June 8, when the second phase of restrictions are lifted.

Dublin city council says it is acutely aware of a lack of bathrooms with shopping centres and cafes shut and is working on finding a solution.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan says the city managed to have staffed public toilets a hundred years ago but now there are none.

He says: “On Dublin city council there was an allocation of €200,000 in the last budget for a facility both north and south side.

“But that didn’t come to pass and so I think now is the time for us to address that issue.”