Covid-19 recovery, TK Maxx and joyful birthdays: It’s time for a weekend catch-up

It’s another Bank Holiday weekend and the sun is going to shine. But before you head outside to catch a few rays, why not catch up on some of the best stories from The Nationalist online over the course of the last week.

It seems a global pandemic was the only thing that could stop a dedicated Tinryland boy from going to school! Determined Cathal Purcell (12) from Tinnepark, Tinryland has just achieved an incredible feat by never missing a single day of school over his eight years at Tinryland NS. Read Cathal’s story here.

Tullow native Lauren Paton told us all about life as a nurse in one of London’s busiest hospitals and her own battle with the coronavirus. Click here for the full story.

We chatted to Carlow town woman Catherine Horan who has achieved a remarkable double by raising thousands for charity while sewing protective masks for free. Click here.

Local GP Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne helpfully tries to explain what is happening to general practice in the midst of our current coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.

They sang I just called to say I love you and that was exactly what the Lacey family did when they gathered outside their mother Sheila’s house in JKL Avenue, Carlow, last week to wish her a very happy 90th birthday. Click here.

The Carlow town TK Maxx saga took another turn last week, with permission being granted for a 40,000 sq ft retail space at Fairgreen Shopping Centre that was described as “ideal” for the international retail chain. Read the full story here.

In our sports section, Leighlinbridge trainer Pat Fahy chatted about how he got into racing, staying calm under pressure and his love of music. Click here.

And we caught up with Bilboa man Shane Walsh who finished second at the All-Ireland darts singles championships. Read the full story here.

Enjoy the weekend everyone and don’t forget, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest local and national news right here.