Covid-19: Six deaths reported as people urged to maintain distance over long weekend

By Michelle McGlynn

There have been six more Covid-19 related deaths, the National Public Health Emergency Team has announced.

This brings the death toll in the Republic to 1,645.

There have been 39 additional confirmed cases in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 24,876.

As of midnight on Wednesday, 3,270 cases have been hospitalised with 404 of those requiring admission to ICU.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers is 7,943.

Dublin is still reporting the highest number of cases with 12,023, just under half of all confirmed cases in the country.

Cork and Kildare each report 6% of Ireland’s cases.

Where transmission status is known, close contact accounts for 58% of confirmed cases while community transmission accounts for 40%.

Travel abroad accounts for 2% of confirmed cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said that figures are encouraging as Ireland approaches the end of the first phase.

“As we approach the last week of Phase 1 it is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90% recovery rate in the community.

“Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress Covid-19 into the future.”

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend where the warm weather the country has been enjoying looks set to continue, Dr Ronan Glynn encouraged people to be responsible while enjoying themselves.

“Over the bank holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines.

“Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to four people outside of your household, at a physical distance of two metres and within 5km of your home.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, reminded people to protect each other by maintaining social distance.

“As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks.”