Cruinniú na nÓg – a free festival for youngsters

There’s fun for all the family!

Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people, is going online with a whole host of creative workshops, tutorials, fun competitions and performance events.

There’ll be singing and dancing workshops, video-making and photography courses, cartoon-creation, a writing competition and much, much more. This year’s festival is as fun-packed as ever, only this year, it’s all at your fingertips, online!

The theme for Carlow is ‘The sky is blue’, inspired by scientist John Tyndall, who figured out why the sky is blue and even identified the greenhouse effect and the effects of global warming. There’s also a writing project centred around the Irish wolf, because it’s believed the very last Irish wolf was killed right here in Co Carlow!

Carlow arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Sinead Dowling said: “We believe in the innate creative potential of every child and young person and are thrilled to be able to bring this highly engaging series of online events to Carlow. We have responded to the needs of young people through working with local agencies and partners such as Carlow Regional Youth Services, Carlow County Library Services, Visual, Carlow Museum, County Carlow Youth Theatre, Take A Part Carlow and the community section and environment department of the council.

The programme is diverse, with some projects starting over the coming weeks. Some will be on the main Crinniu na nÓg day (13 June) and some will continue over the summer to maximise opportunities for young people to engage creatively.

One such project, presented by Take A Part Carlow is called The Last Wild Wolf in Ireland, a creative writing project with poet Clifton Redmond, who will be running an online creative writing project consisting of workshops that will challenge young writers to consider the wolf as a theme. Using the legend that the last wild wolf was killed on Mount Leinster in 1786, Clifton will discuss and develop poems and stories with the young writers.

The legend of the last Irish wolf is recorded in several accounts. It states that John Watson, an estate farmer in Ballydarton, who was also master of the Tullow Hunt, responded to his sheep being killed by a single predator inhabiting the local forests to leading a hunting party with wolfhounds and tracking the wolf to a den on Mount Leinster, where the tale of the Irish wolf came to an end. Using the legend as a point of departure, poems and stories will be created to add a contemporary narrative for the young people of Carlow.

“Because many children are beginning to feel fatigue from home-schooling, this project could be an ideal way to engage with education in a creative and fun way,” explained Clifton.

To join the project, simply go to the Take A Part Carlow Website or Facebook page https://www.takeapartcarlow.com/pagecr or https://www.facebook.com/takeapartcarlow/

To view the full Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow programme, visit https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/carlow/ or http://www.carlow.ie/publications/

Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office as part of the Creative Ireland Programme.